SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday will be a big day for some ArkLaTex kids who are dealing with an illness or other issues. It's all thanks to the Dream Hunt Foundation.

Dream Hunt Foundation is a Louisiana based nonprofit organization whose mission is to help kids with special needs, or who are underprivileged, to fulfill their dream of going on the hunt-of-a-lifetime.

Dream Hunt was founded in the spring of 2013 under the belief that children and teens between the ages of 8 and 18 years whose lives have been otherwise focused on their disability, illness, or limited resources, could also have the opportunity to love the outdoors in an organized hunting experience.

