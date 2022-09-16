SHREVEPORT, La. - The Dream Hunt Foundation is all about making memories and making dreams come true for children and teens who face challenges.
This week they did just that. The Dream Hunt Foundation teamed up with Shriners in Shreveport to take ten patients fishing.
The patients and their families were at Shriners and traveled from Central America.
Twice a year, this type of outing and is held and Jeff Warren and his volunteers enjoy doing what they do best.
The Dream Hunt Foundation also holds an annual Dream Hunt event for children and teens to hunt.
This year’s event is set for Oct. 8.