SHREVEPORT, La - First Baptist Church School on Ockley Drive hosted a drive-in movie for their 8th grade graduates.
School administrators say they had to be creative due to social distancing requirements.
Parents and students sat in their vehicles while watching a collage of videos and photos of graduates.
School officials say most of the students start as a three-year old and leave as teenagers.
They say the movie captures their growth throughout the years.
Jessica Burford, First Baptist school official, said it will be emotional watching the video tribute.
"At the beginning of the movie, everybody's going to be in tears, Burford said. 'Cause it's going to start with the children when they were itty-bitty here in the halls of First Baptist Church School."
Graduates ended the night by wearing the t-shirts of their upcoming high schools. School officials says the tradition is called high school reveal.