SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 sat down with one of the stars and the director of "Driving Miss Daisy", which is opening this week at Shreveport Little Theatre.
Award-winning and veteran director Patric McWilliams will be at the helm of this highly anticipated production.
Driving Miss Daisy is a searing, funny, and hopeful meditation on race relations in America, told through the complex relationship between three enduring characters, Miss Daisy, Hoke, and Miss Daisy's son, Boolie.
Television and stage star Anne Lockhart will star as Miss Daisy. Appearing opposite Lockhart will be Robert Blue as Hoke and Thomas Hamauei as Boolie.
In addition to director McWilliams, the creative team includes technical director Derek Shiplov, lighting design by Julie Edwards, sound design by Kermit Poling, and prop master Carol Z. Ferrara.
ROBERT S. BLUE (Hoke) is a native of Sumter, SC and a graduate of The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. His recent stage credits include SWEAT (Brucie), The Zoo Story (Peter), Tidewater (Carter), Crab Cakes (Big Brother), The Meeting (Rashad), and RACE (Henry).
Robert is a military veteran having served in the United States Air Force for 27 years. Since his retirement in 2014, he has served as the Vice President for Finance and Administration & CFO for Centenary College of Louisiana.
Robert is a proud member of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. THOMAS HAMAUEI (Boolie) began his acting career at the age of 10 and continued to perform until his early twenties.
He put theatre on the side to pursue a family and a career as an attorney. After a brief 25-year break from the stage, he is once again pursuing his love of acting. This is his first of what he hopes to be many roles he plays at Shreveport Little Theater.
ANNE LOCKHART (Daisy) is a multitalented actress, writer, producer, and director. She is the fourth generation of performers in her family. Daughter of actress June Lockhart and granddaughter of actors Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, she is best remembered for her starring role as “Lt. Sheba” in the spectacular original series, Battlestar Blactica.
Anne has had recurring television roles on the series BJ and the Bear, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman. On stage, Anne has appeared in acclaimed productions of Julius Caesar, The Merry Wives of Windsor, A Christmas Carol, Love Letters, and The Night of the Iguana, among many. Locally, she has appeared as Eleanor in The Lion in Winter and as Virginia in It’s Only a Play, both for River City Repertory Theatre.
A working voice actress for many years, Anne has lent her voice to such varied feature film projects as The Muppets, Tangled, It’s Complicated, Titanic, E.T., and A Beautiful Mind, as well as over 400 episodes of television voice work. Anne’s vocal work can currently be heard for the series Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. She makes her homes in Los Angeles and Fort Worth and is the mother of two children, Carly and Zane.Anne is a proud member of Actors’ Equity and SAG/AFTRA.
Performances are scheduled for April 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23, 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors, students, and active military.
Shreveport Little Theatre's Box Office is located at 812 Margaret Place and is open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m., (318) 424-4439, www.ShowTix4U.com.