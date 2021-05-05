Participating Dunkin' restaurants in Louisiana are offering healthcare heroes a free medium hot or iced coffee Thursday for National Nurses Day.
In honor of National Nurses Day, the brand is showing its appreciation for these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe. As healthcare heroes across the country continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, Dunkin' supports those on the frontline.
Dunkin’ is continuing to bring food trucks and make product deliveries to hospitals, vaccination sites, emergency sites, and first responders across the country, particularly in areas where the impact of COVID-19 has hit the hardest.
The restaurants' offering of a free cup of coffee to healthcare workers is a nationwide effort.
Healthcare workers must have their healthcare ID.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
*ID required. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Limit 1 per guest. Dairy Alternatives, cold foam, flavors and espresso shots may be additional. Not valid on mobile orders.