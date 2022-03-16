SHREVEPORT, La. - Toddlers pretend to cook imaginary food on a wooden toy stove in one part of the room, while others sit at tiny tables and learn how to use scissors and trace letters. Some wear dress-up clothes or hold toy friends as they listen to their teachers, making eye contact and watching their mouths move as they speak.
These are critical moments in a child's development — when they exercise motor skills, learn to regulate emotions and add to their vocabularies. It's also an everyday occurrence in a high-quality early childhood care setting.
There, it's the norm, but many young kids in Louisiana are missing out on these key skills, with limited access to affordable preschool and child care.
Louisiana's population of children from birth to 4 — when 90% of brain development occurs — topped 301,000 in 2019, and 28% of them live below the federal poverty level, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
But only about one-fifth of those children are being served in publicly funded early childhood care and education centers. About 20,000 of the 97,000 Louisiana kids birth to 5 living in poverty were enrolled in state-funded pre-K in 2019-20, according to the State of Preschool 2020 report from The National Institute for Early Education Research.
The Louisiana Legislature invested nearly $20 million in early childhood in 2020 and sustained that investment in 2021, the largest state investment in early childhood in a decade, according to the Louisiana Early Childhood Care and Education Commission.