SABINE PARISH, La.- One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
So, statistically speaking if you have 7 girlfriends, one of you may be affected. It's the story Andrea Procell from Ebarb is living now.
Andrea says it was a whirlwind. She had her mammogram on the 10th, the biopsy on the 17th, and on the 20th found out it was cancer.
My Mom had a history of breast cancer in her family, so I was always aware, I was doing self checks. And one day just out of the blue I noticed something in the shower," said Procell.
One co-worker and friend, Renee Jagneaux, has also lived the breast cancer journey, but her cancer was diagnosed a different way.
Her mammogram showed cancer. She had two lumpectomies and radiation treatments. Andrea had a different type of breast cancer, and different treatments, but together they are survivors.
"I cannot express to women how important it is to get your mammogram. Early detection is the most important thing, " said Jagneaux.
Early detection again is the key. On October 14, KTBS is going to have Pink Out Friday.. We encourage everyone to wear pink and share your pictures with us at ktbs.com.