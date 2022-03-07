Louisiana’s early intervention system for children ages birth to 36 months who have developmental delays or a medical condition likely to result in a developmental delay. Children with delays in cognitive, motor, vision, hearing, communication, social-emotional or adaptive development may be eligible for services. EarlySteps supports are designed to improve the family’s capacity to enhance their child’s development. Supports are determined through the development of an Individualized Family Service Plan. EarlySteps provides speech-language, occupational and physical therapies; special instruction, assistive technology, service coordination, family training and other additional supports to meet the needs of the child and family. These supports are provided in the child’s natural environment, such as the child’s home, child care or any other community setting typical for children aged birth to 36 months. Evaluation, assessment and Service Coordination are provided to all families at no cost. If supports are needed, there may be a copay for families whose income is greater than 300% of the poverty level.
To make a referral please contact our System Point of Entry Office
2620 Centenary Blvd. Bldg. 2 Ste 249
Shreveport, LA 71104