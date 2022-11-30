Early voting numbers disappointing compared to November primaries

SHREVEPORT, La.-About 2,200 voters have taken advantage of early voting in Caddo Parish according to the Registrar of Voters Office. It's a low turnout considering there are over 150,000 registered voters in the Parish.
Voters are deciding on municipal races, like the Shreveport mayoral race, as well as several constitutional amendments.
KTBS political analyst Jeremy Alford says the low turnout is not surprising.
"If you're looking for the same early voting number we saw with the primary race for mayor. You're just not gonna find it. this is a low intensity election. It's a low profile election. It's just not gonna attract the same kind of numbers that we saw in the primary," Alford said.
However, he says there is still a chance that interest in the election could grow as the race continues to develop.
"It is definitely, if nothing else, a developing election with all kind of themes all kinds of issues that are starting to just now develop as we get closer to the run-off on election day," he said.
Despite the decline in numbers, a steady stream of voters filed into the Registrar's office Wednesday with only three days left of early voting.
Voters like Robert and Deena Lachman made their way to vote early in primaries and insisted on doing the same in the run-offs.
"It was kind of a last-minute decision to just 'Hey! let's go early vote. Get it over with," said Mr. Lachman, a 26-year military veteran who believes voting is a right everyone should exercise.
"I feel like that was one of the things we defended, and we wanted to take advantage of since we have that right," he said.