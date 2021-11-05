SHREVEPORT, La- Early voting for November 13th elections ends on Saturday November 6th. The polls open at 8:30 AM and close at 6:00 PM. Though this years election lacks the popular appeal of Presidential and Senate elections, it would be a mistake to think it isn't important.
KTBS spoke to Stephanie Agee, the Registrar of Voters for Bossier Parish. She says turnout so far has been minimal.
If more people understood what was on the ballot, that might not be the case. This year, there are four proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution.
One of them could create a new centralized entity that would collect sales tax revenue from across the state. Another amendment could change the amount of income tax you have to pay and how much money the state has to spend each year.
For anyone who wants to learn more about these proposed amendments, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana has a website that has several articles that explain them.