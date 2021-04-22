SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Green Neighborhood & Education Program is inviting the public to attend a free outdoor Earth Day Celebration on Thursday, April 22. It's from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Louisiana State Exhibit Fairgrounds.
COVID restrictions including mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced.
Visitors will enjoy displays of earth day themed artwork. There will be environmental booths available to give out materials on a variety of environmental issues to help citizens practice better habits at home. While supplies last, citizens will receive reusable shopping bags, refillable water bottles, packets of flower seeds, and other goodies.
Best Buy will be present to accept people's old cell phones, and free 5-gallon buckets will be given out for people to use to collect rain water or for potting plants.
At 11:30 there will be a 'Best Earth Day Costume Contest", two winners will be announced and awarded prizes at 11:50 a.m. This event is made possible by a Walmart grant issued from the Pines Road Walmart.