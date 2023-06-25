TIMPSON, Texas – E.J. Adams spent 22 years in the Air Force. When his military service was complete, he dedicated the rest of his life to ministry, becoming a pastor.
He is a shining example of a man who serves both God and country.
“God and country,” Adams reflected. “God is my commander. This country is the country I live in that He created. He gave me authority to fight for my country and defend my country. So, it's God and country.”
Adams joined the Air Force in 1948. He was one of seven boys in his family to join the military, two of whom served in World War II.
By 1950 he found himself at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan guarding B-29s and B-50s during the beginning of the Korean War. He sometimes operated as a sniper on base, watching over American military assets for any saboteurs who would sometimes attempt to take out U.S. assets there.
“And when I saw the enemy, it was automatic. I stopped them or shot them, or whatever I had to do to capture them,” Adams said.
Adams said that as a man of God, he didn't like the idea of having to kill someone.
“I was a country boy, born and raised on a farm, went to church,” Adams said. “But I knew I was defending my country. I knew I had to do it. My country was more important than anything. I didn't want to be there (Okinawa). I didn't want to have to shoot, but I know if I didn't, they'd kill me.”
Adams returned to the states in 1951 and was assigned to Eglin Air force base in Florida. He also served in the Philippines, the enlisted man over all Security Forces there.
Adams Air Force journey finally took him to Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, where from 1965 to 1970 he trained airman, many of whom would head off to Vietnam. He returns frequently to Lackland, always in uniform, to give speeches and meet with those training future airman of the country.
He says even at 91, he is still fit and ready to serve.
“I’d fight for America today in a New York second. The military made me what I am,” Adams said.
When you sit for a few minutes and talk with Adams, it becomes very clear that he is a very patriotic man.
“Patriotism is nothing more than love for my country, a willingness to lay my life for the freedom of people. Freedom is not free. Freedom costs,” Adams said.
As a pastor and military man, Adams saw the pain men and women endured when they return from war. He calls it shell-shocked. Today, the term PTSD is used.
“I'm a counselor, and I counsel with them (veterans). I rejoice with them, and I weep with them,” Adams said.
Adams says whether it's Lackland Air Force Base, the Shreveport Veterans Affairs or meeting with veterans in Panola County, Texas, he will serve them for the rest of his days.
“I make sure that our veterans are properly recognized at funerals and things of that nature. Anything I can do today for a veteran, I'm going to do it,” Adams said.