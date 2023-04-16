MARSHALL, Texas - East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will present Working: The Musical April 20-23 in Mabee Recital Hall in the Jenna Guest Music Building on the ETBU campus.
Based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers, Working paints a vivid portrait of the members of the American working class that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights, Encanto), as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pipin) and James Taylor (How Sweet it is, You've Got a Friend, Fire and Rain), Working reveals how people's relationships to their work ultimately reveal essential aspects of their humanity, regardless of the trappings of the job itself. A thought provoking and inspiring look at the real essential American workers, this musical is a delight for all ages and features student performers, designers, and choreographers from the ETBU theatre program.
The show is directed by Natalie Wilson, choreographed by Amy Hobbs, with musical direction by Judith Shelton. The curtain will rise for evening performances on Thursday and Friday, April 20-21, at 7 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23.
General Admission tickets are $10. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. For more information and to buy or reserve tickets, visit www.ETBU.edu/box-office.