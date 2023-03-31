SHREVEPORT, La. - Good Friday and Easter are celebrated in many ways around the community. Here are some events going on around the ArkLaTex this weekend to bring family and friends along to.
Easter Celebration
- Sat, Apr 1, 10 AM
- Eastwood Baptist Church
2810 US-80, Haughton, LA
Join us April 1st for an Easter Egg Hunt at Eastwood! We will have lots of fun things for the family including a petting zoo, face painting, crafts and more. We hope to see you there!
Easter Egg Hunt & Ladybug Release
- Sat, Apr 1, 10 AM – 2 PM
- American Rose Center
8877 Jefferson Paige Rd, Shreveport, LA
The American Rose Center will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt & Ladybug Release on Saturday, April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Shreveport. (The rain date is Sunday, April 2, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.) The day will feature Easter-themed games with prizes for small children to play, new games and relays for bigger children (cornhole, egg in spoon races) and face painting. Children can plant a sunflower to take home, do a nature scavenger hunt, and create art on our sidewalks. There will also be additional activities and information for guests. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and cost is $10 per person or $25 per carload.
Easter Bunny is coming
- Sat, Apr 1, 12 – 4 PM
- Kid to Kid Texarkana
4252A St Michael Dr, Texarkana, TX
Kid to Kid- Texarkana will be offering FREE Easter Bunny pictures on Saturday, April 1st from 12pm-4pm!
Easter Eggstravaganza
- Sat, Apr 1, 10 AM
- Lear Park Athletic Complex
100 H G Mosley Pkwy, Longview, TX
Our Easter Egg Hunt is for kids ages 0 to 15 years old. We will have various fields at Lear Park designated for different age groups and those with special needs. There will be games, arts & crafts, food vendors and of course, the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny!
*Please bring your own bag to carry all of your goodies!!
Easter Bunny Pics at the Library
- Sat, Apr 1, 10 AM
- Longview Public Library
222 W Cotton St, Longview, TX
Smile and say: “CARROT!”
Mark your calendars and get your Easter outfits ready for Saturday, April 1.
Families can come take pictures with the Easter Bunny in our Moeschle Meeting Room, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.
Get one free 4x6 photo PER FAMILY to take home with you!
Jumpin' into Easter Cookie Class
- Sat, Apr 1, 10:30 AM
- Heartisans Marketplace
3501 Gilmer Rd, Longview, TX
Join Beth wit LRB Yummies 2 Go for a cookie decorating class at Heartisans Marketplace. Reserve your seat today to Jump into Easter!
YWSC Community Easter Egg Hunt
- Sat, Apr 1, 4 – 6 PM
- Victory Park - Summit StreetMinden, LA 71055
Come and join the Young Women's Service Club as we put on our annual community wide Easter Egg hunt! There will be different hunts for the different age groups. We will have bounce houses, Italian ice, hot dogs and more! Bring the kids out for a good time!
Easter Egg Hunt
- Sun, Apr 2, 6 – 9 PM
- 1311 Arlington St, Ruston, LA
We can't wait to welcome you to our Easter Egg Hunt.
The Easter Bunny comes to White Oak Venue
- Sun, Apr 2, 3 – 6 PM
- White Oak Venue
515 LA-3072, Ruston, LA
Easter is just around the corner and we have partnered with Buie photography to bring you “The Easter Bunny comes to White Oak Venue.” Bring your little ones, families, and friends. Come dressed in your Easter outfits.
$40 per family. Price includes a private experience with the Easter Bunny, professional photographer, five high resolution digital images, access to photos before Easter, engage in a fun Easter decorating activity, outdoor games, and receive a treat from the Easter Bunny!