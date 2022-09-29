SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Schools is making sure students aren’t misusing social media and they’ve got some help on their side.
In the age of social media it is hard to catch everything that goes on, but Caddo Schools counselors supervisor Reneta Mahoney says it helps to have all hands on deck.
“A lot of time you’ll have kids turn other kids in because of something they’ve seen on social media. With the community coming on board, and the police department has someone looking at social if they see something they’ll send it to our district,” said Mahoney.
Mahoney says parents should keep an eye out too.
North Caddo dreaming big
Strides toward careers are happening at North Caddo High. The school's motto is "Dream big, work hard, achieve greatness." To make sure students are on track for success, the conversation starts early.
“It is not about locking them in. It is about getting them to think about things they are wanting to do. Every elective, we make sure it is geared to making their resume look better. We are fortunate to do that on our campus because of the career areas we have,” said Principal Annie Cherry.