SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana Tech's Johnette Magner recently offered tips to help parents get their children to bed on time.
She says staying on the smart phone while in bed sends the wrong signal to the brain. Magner says parents should should take the phone from from their children at bedtime.
She suggests investing in blue light glasses or using a night settings on the smartphone. According to Magner, posting on social media before bedtime can also create problems because your body confuses the light from the phone for sunlight signaling the delay of melatonin being released.
In addition, she says "getting likes" on social media at bedtime could keep you up because of the dopamine released.