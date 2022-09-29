SHREVEPORT, La.--Broadmoor STEM Academy is focusing not only on the student but also on the entire family. Following the pandemic the school noticed what happens at home can impact students and that impacts studies.
Now, community has become part of the culture at the school and the check-ins include staff members too.
"Once a month we hold a meeting we try to determine are we feeding the culture? How are we feeding the climate? It is important to have those pulse checks, because the staff has to be good to make sure students are good," said principal Latoria Stewart.