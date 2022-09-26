SHREVEPORT, La.--Huntington high is using their magnet programs to equip scholars and many graduates return to make sure the tradition of excellence continues. It's just one way the school hopes to be part of growing the local economy.
"Can't say enough about it they produce several local lawyers; judges and they do an amazing job of coming back and supporting our law program. We have a business magnet component that is teaching students
not only how to market their business but how to really run a business," said Dr. Matthew Mitchell
STEAM is the newest magnet program focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math since students were interested in exploring cyber security and other avenues similar to that.
Following the back-to-school stipend provided by the Caddo Parish School Board, school board members say they have gotten a lot of praise in regard to the extra money most teachers and stuff across the district received.
"I brought it to the board and the board said okay Dr. Goree said we would find the money; I was looking for $500 when they said a $1000, I started jumping, from the grounds keeper to the custodian the cafeteria received a check. I was in the grocery store and about 5 or 6 employees hugged me they were just happy," said Dottie Bell.
A lot of school employees did get that stipend, but long-term substitute teachers did not and now board members are trying to figure out how to include them in the future.