SHREVEPORT, La. -- Huntington High School is using its magnet programs to equip scholars and many graduates return to make sure the tradition of excellence continues.
It's just one way the school hopes to be part of growing the local economy.
"Can't say enough about it they produce several local lawyers, judges, and they do an amazing job of coming back and supporting our law program. We have a business magnet component that is teaching students not only how to market their business but how to really run a business," said Matthew Mitchell
STEAM is the newest magnet program focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. It caters to students who are interested in exploring cyber security and other avenues similar to that.
Teacher stipend
A back-to-school stipend given by teachers and staff by the Caddo Parish School Board has been well-received, a school board member said.
"I brought it to the board and the board said okay. Dr. (Lamar) Goree said we would find the money. I was looking for $500. When they said a $1,000, I started jumping, from the grounds keeper to the custodian the cafeteria, received a check. I was in the grocery store and about five or six employees hugged me they were just happy," said board member Dottie Bell.
Left out of the stipend were long-term substitute teachers. Board members are trying to figure out how to include them in the future.