SHREVEPORT, La. - In today's Education Checkup, our KTBS 3 Johnette Magner spoke with the principal of Caddo Magnet High.
He told us many of the fights we see among teenagers start with something posted on social media.
That's why so many schools are talking to students about their online behavior.
They want students to learn and practice positive behavior in both the real world and online world.
Education Checkup
KTBS Podcasting and Dr. Phillip Rozeman present the Education Checkup, a podcast series sharing the positives and the challenges of our local schools. We are talking with education leaders, teachers, and community leaders.
We’ll have new episodes every Monday.
You can find the KTBS Education Checkup podcast wherever you listen to podcasting.