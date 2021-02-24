LifeShare Blood Center

SHREVEPORT, La. - The need for blood continues to rise with the temperatures. 

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says blood supplies are at a critical level. That is why LifeShare Blood Centers have several blood drives this week to make it easier to donate. 

Wednesday Feb. 24th 

  • Bossier City Fire Department, 9:20 a.m. until noon
  • Walmart, 2536 Airline Drive, Bossier City, 1:30 p.m. until 4:40 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church in Blanchard, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday Feb. 25th 

  • Willis-Knighton South, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday Feb. 26th 

  • BOM, Haughton, 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
  • Willis-Knighton Bossier Medical Center, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • Regional Urology, noon until 5 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 27th 

  • Walmart, Shreve City, noon until 4 p.m.

You can click here to schedule an appointment at one of LifeShare's main blood centers. 

