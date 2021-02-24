SHREVEPORT, La. - The need for blood continues to rise with the temperatures.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says blood supplies are at a critical level. That is why LifeShare Blood Centers have several blood drives this week to make it easier to donate.
Wednesday Feb. 24th
- Bossier City Fire Department, 9:20 a.m. until noon
- Walmart, 2536 Airline Drive, Bossier City, 1:30 p.m. until 4:40 p.m.
- First Baptist Church in Blanchard, 5-8 p.m.
Thursday Feb. 25th
- Willis-Knighton South, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Friday Feb. 26th
- BOM, Haughton, 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
- Willis-Knighton Bossier Medical Center, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Regional Urology, noon until 5 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 27th
- Walmart, Shreve City, noon until 4 p.m.
You can click here to schedule an appointment at one of LifeShare's main blood centers.