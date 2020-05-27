SHREVEPORT, La - Some senior citizens say they are not ready for things to go back to normal during the COVID-19 recovery.
At least, not for now.
Some say the rush to move forward is causing leaders to neglect one of the most vulnerable segments of the population - the elderly.
Virginia Evans of Shreveport says she has not seen a lot of her family members within the past two months. She says recently she made a small exception while celebrating her 68th birthday.
But she says wishes everyone would take the virus more seriously.
"Well, I don't think that the virus is under control," Evans said. "Because I see too many people walking around without masks. Without any concern for their health and the health of someone else. I don't think people are taking this seriously enough."
Evans has lived n the MLK neighborhood for decades. She says she's lost at least five neighbors due to COVID-19 since the pandemic.
She says her generation has done so much for this community but now feels forgotten when they most need their younger leaders.