SHREVEPORT, La - The heat advisory on Thursday pushed "feels-like" temperatures near 105 degrees causing some seniors to stay indoors to stay cool.
Danny Morris of Shreveport resident is in his sixties and said he's been taking it easy.
"Not too much," Morris said. "But you don't want sit around either, you know. Don't be too inactive. But don't be too active."
Benjamin Binkins, of Shreveport, is 72 years old and stays prepared for humid temperatures.
"Try to get some air conditioning whenever you can," Binkins said. "If you're outside, wear a hat. And also, I keep a cooler in my van with ice and water. So I always have something cool to drink."
Dr. Edward Mayeaux, M.D., LSU Health and Science Center, says seniors must remember their age when facing the heat.
"They tend to have problems with the heat than when they were younger," Mayeaux said. "But there's other things too. Elderly lose a bit of their sense of taste. So, it's very easy for them to be dehydrated."
Mayeaux says a virtual approach may be helpful when checking on seniors in order to maintain social distancing.