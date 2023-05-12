SHREVEPORT, La. - Elm Grove Elementary is the latest in Bossier Parish to earn its Purple Star School designation – the 17th in the district since the state-recognized program was signed into law before the school year began.
Bossier Schools Military Services Manager Holly George and Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland surprised EGE Principal Kimberley Meeder with news that her school was approved for the Purple Star distinction and presented her with a banner. Meeting the stringent criteria to be declared a Purple Star School is not easy, which is what makes it significant. Schools must meet a high standard when it comes to providing various support services to military children and their families.
Kattie Hollay with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce Military Relations division was also on hand to declare Elm Grove Elementary a Military Community Champion.
Bossier Schools is home to more than 2,600 military-connected students.