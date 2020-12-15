SHREVEPORT, La. - Elsa and Olaf are coming to Shreveport.
From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on December 19,the famous "Frozen" characters will be at Sno-Port- the local Sci-Port winter exhibit that explores the science and wonder of snow and ice.
For children, tickets cost:
- $10 for non-members
- $8 for members
- $8 for groups*
- $20 for combo
For adults, tickets cost:
- $12 for non-members
- $10 for members
- $10 for groups*
- $25 for combo
Group pricing is only available for groups of 10 or more guests.
