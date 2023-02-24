SHREVEPORT, La.-As costs at the grocery store continue to climb, there may be less assistance for those having trouble putting food on the table because emergency SNAP benefits will expire at the end of February 2023.
The rollback is coming during a time when inflation remains high as well as food prices.
The end of emergency SNAP benefits will mean about $90 less per month for the average recipient.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, states were authorized to issue extra food stamp benefits as long as the state's and federal emergency declaration remained active.
Louisiana's emergency order ended in March 2022, but Governor John Bel Edwards signed an order extending those benefits through February 2023.
Now that the extra help is coming to an end, there's concern for the families that have relied on the extra help for the last two and a half years.
Less benefits will certainly effect young children according to one shopper who says she works with young children as an after school tutor.
"I work with a lot of younger kids that will normally be hungry a lot and ever since they started giving them extra food stamps, I noticed they weren't as hungry as they used to be," she told KTBS.
Households will now go back to receiving benefits based on the standard SNAP eligibility criteria.
While these emergency allotments are ending, your household may be eligible for additional benefits if you meet certain criteria.