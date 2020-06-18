SHREVEPORT, La. - The inaugural E.O.W. (End of Watch) Ride to Remember made a stop in Shreveport on June 17 to honor and remember fallen Officer Chateri Payne of the Shreveport Police Department
The Ride to Remember started on June 1. Riders plan to visit 99 departments in 30 state in 68 days. The goal is to provide love and show that the 146 officers killed last year are not just a name.
Officer Payne was shot to death while she was getting ready to go work in January of last year.
The ride stopped in Carthage, TX yesterday to honor Deputy Chris Dickerson of the Panola County Sheriff's Office. He was fatally shot on New Year's Eve of 2019.