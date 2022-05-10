SHREVEPORT, La. - The city's need to end the "epidemic" of deadly gun violence was addressed at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Pediatrician, Dr. John Vanchiere, went before the council along with staff members of LSU Health Shreveport to discuss the need to stop increasing gun violence in order to help keep children safe.
"Our nurses are so tired of gun deaths and gun violence in our community. Dr. Vanchiere said. And I would venture guess more of them are tired of gun violence and gun tragedy than the COVID pandemic. It's that big of a problem. There is not an easy solution we recognize that. This is a very complex problem. And to get to a solution it it would require all input of members of our community."
Dr. Vanchiere called on parents of the community to secure their firearms away from teenagers.