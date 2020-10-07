SHREVEPORT, La. - BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program is celebrating its 6th anniversary Wednesday and has announced the addition of 10 new startup companies to its Wall of Entrepreneurial Achievement, a milestone for portfolio companies that have successfully launched or are in the process of launching in Caddo Parish and North Louisiana. There are now 44 startups on the wall in BRF’s headquarters near downtown Shreveport.
In six years, EAP has vetted over 1,060 ideas and aided in funding 93 of them, helping to bring $103 million in new capital to the area.
Normally this celebration is done in person, but because of COVID-19, EAP has created a virtual event.
EAP will continue expanding its resources for entrepreneurs in an effort to stimulate growth and help North Louisiana recover in the post-COVID economy.