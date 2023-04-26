SHREVEPORT, La. - "Every Warrior" was created by Trey McGuire. He has no military experience himself, but he firmly believes every solider is a warrior and every warrior deserves support.
"If a need arises in a service member or a family, we're here to meet that need whatever it might be financial emotional, mental, even spiritual," McGuire said.
It started as a Thanksgiving dinner for military personnel in 2015 and blossomed into a meaningful mission that continues eight years later.
The goal is to assist warriors wherever they are with what ever they need regardless of rank or status.
"So if you're wearing the uniform now...we're here for you. But we want to make sure they have access to whatever resources they might need before they even know they need it," says McGuire.
"We're starting off with the number one thing that a lot of us desperately need whether we realize it and just community. People who are in the same season of life...people who might have answers to my questions, and I might have answers to their questions, that's how we're starting this."