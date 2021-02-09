BOSSIER CITY, La. -- When you think of a hero, who comes to mind? For the family of Dr. Randy Richter, that answer was obvious.
"I'm just really proud of him and I want the world to know," said Melanie Hooper, who nominated her father for the award.
After hearing his background, KTBS and its sponsors decided to surprise Dr. Randy Richter and award him the first "Everyday Hero" of 2021.
Last week, the announcement was made on Richter's front lawn."
When's he's not receiving awards on his front lawn, Richter lives the quiet life in his east Bossier home. He's also battling terminal cancer.
For 37 years he's had a quite a distinguished career in the medical field. He's saved countless lives and educated many more and never for a minute thought about hanging up his stethoscope.
"I have been able to play a part in the lives of a lot of people in a lot of different venues and really it's been a blessing to be able to do that," Richter said. "I've had so many opportunities to do things in my life and I'm just humbled to have been able to do all that."
As a civilian in the 70's, Richter's interest in medicine began when he picked up his first scalpel as a field medic in the U.S. Army. He would voluntarily serve on the front lines in combat zones around the world.
But when home called he answered.
"I specifically talked him out of the military and started just enjoying the time he is here," said Richter's wife, Melanie Richter.
In 1984, he received his diploma from LSU Medical School in Shreveport. In the 37 years that would follow he would pass that knowledge on to inquiring young minds at the school that gave so much to him.
"Everybody hopes for a good career, but he's had two long running his medical and his military. Then he was the SWAT Team doctor for the Bossier Sheriff's office," added Melanie Richter said.
As Richter comes to grips with his own illness and the time he has left, he's not focusing on the blood, sweat, or even awards instead it's the love from his family that made this "Everyday Hero" what he is today.
"I have two wonderful daughters and a wonderful wife. They're all very supportive of me and I couldn't ask for anything more," added Richter.
If you're wondering what kinds of things Richter does when he's not helping to save lives? Well, he was president of LA Tech's parachute team and likes to scuba dive and ride Harley's. He's also a devout Catholic.
