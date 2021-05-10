BOSSIER CITY, La. -- "We can bring him an animal at any time. He will find the time to take care of it and do whatever he has to do," said Karen Grimes of Bossier.
She's talking about the man with admirers of all species at the Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital in north Bossier, Dr. Michael Thomas.
"I've learned to much from bringing animals in. Not only does he take care of them, but he'll take the time to teach us as well," Grimes added.
Because of Grimes' nomination, KTBS and its sponsors recognized Thomas as the second quarter Everyday Hero.
It took a minute or two for the news to finally sink in for Thomas, who was not only thrilled, but surprised with the new title.
"Emergencies with pets aren't always expected and sometimes we have to be a little forgiving and work with people. A lot of times it end up paying even more in the long run," Thomas said.
His career started more than a decade ago with a focus on big animals and livestock. Since then Thomas has gone on to help every dog and cat in the Bossier community.
"It kinda takes my breath away a little bit. It means a lot that they would think of me for something like this. I'm just doing something that I enjoy doing," said Thomas.
He told KTBS he looks forward to many more years of helping animals and their owners for years to come in the north Bossier community.
