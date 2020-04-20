SHREVEPORT, La - Healthcare coverage for COVID-19 patients has been at the center of discussion over the past few weeks.
Ray Klepper of Shreveport, an agent and broker consultant, has been in the industry for more than four decades. He says the industry is treating the coronavirus just like any other illness.
"It's just like we had the past viruses, H1N1 and SARS. They were all covered in their policies," Klepper said. "I had patients in that era who contracted the virus. And they were treated just fine. All of their costs were paid for."
Klepper says there are only a few circumstances that affect a policy; age, gender and a person's smoking history. He says he anticipates coverage to continue for COVID-19 patients.