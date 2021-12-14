SHREVEPORT, La.--One year ago, the first Covid-19 vaccines started arriving across the nation. Marking a pivotal moment, helping the nation and our state to turn the corner in the fight against covid-19.
It’s a milestone for sure and here’s another benchmark one year later experts say those who were hesitant and skeptical at first are finally coming on board with getting the shot. Doctors at LSU Shreveport tell us they are starting to see a wave of first time shot takers who are finally ready to get vaccinated.
“What we are seeing is that 100-150 people are coming for first doses now. Half of those are children who are just now eligible. The other half are adults who have been eligible for months and they have now decided there is enough data, and enough time has passed that they are comfortable getting the vaccine.
Experts say getting the shot and the boosters that's critical when it comes to getting out of the pandemic phase. LSU Shreveport is urging anyone who hasn't yet to get the vaccine.