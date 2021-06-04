SHREVEPORT, La -- June is Cataract Awareness Month.
Drs. Wyche Coleman and Chris Shelby of the WK Eye Institute explain the condition.
“It’s a browning of your God-given lens,” said Shelby. “So, when you're first born, the lens inside your eye is crystal clear like a glass of water. As you get older, it's like taking Coca Cola and slowly pouring it in, and that glass of water turns kind of yellowish brown.”
“When you're young, it's like a crystal clear bag full of Jello,” said Coleman. “And as you age, it progressively becomes harder.”
Cataract is the leading cause of blindness worldwide. But Coleman and Shelby say that is rare in first world countries, because it is easily treatable through surgery.
Shelby said a cataract is a reward for birthdays, as the condition gets increasingly worse as you age.
“And we're talking about over the course of decades. And so as that color changes you don't see as well. You get glare, have to use reading glasses, things like that,” Shelby said. “And then finally, it’ll get to the point where it gets so brown that even glasses don't help your vision.”
“The most common thing that we hear is that people have trouble driving at night. They have halo and glare, even with a good glasses prescription,” said Coleman. “Another real common complaint is just that you go get glasses made, and your vision is not as good as it used to be. And a lot of people will go try to get glasses made again. And they just can’t quite get it the way they need it. And commonly, that’s a cataract causing that problem.”
Both doctors say their patients are often amazed after having corrective surgery, saying they did not even realize how bad their vision had become.
During the month of June KTBS will be doing several stories about cataract and eye health. For more information, visit www.ktbs.com/cataracts.