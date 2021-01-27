SHREVEPORT, La. -- Glaucoma is high eye pressure that damages the optic nerve. It is a leading cause of blindness and is caused from a build up of fluid in the eye.
With the most common form of glaucoma, many people do not know they have it until it is too late. That is why annual exams and glaucoma screenings are so important.
So, how do doctors screen for glaucoma?
It starts with a little puff of air in your eye to check eye pressure at an annual exam.
“When it bounces off the surface of the eye, it’s registering what that pressure is,” said Dr. Chris Shelby of WK Eye Institute. “It’s a good screening tool.”
If the pressure comes back higher than normal, additional screening is needed. But it doesn’t necessarily mean you have glaucoma.
Dr. Wyche Coleman of WK Institute explains: “We say it's multifactorial, because some people's optic nerves are at risk for damage, even at a lower pressure. And some people's optic nerves will never get damaged even at a higher pressure."
So how do doctors figure out who actually has glaucoma? The screening has several parts.
“We do visual field tests, which is a very sensitive test of the peripheral vision out on the edges,” said Coleman. “That's where glaucoma damages the vision first.”
Then they will check intraocular pressure. Doctors will also look at the optic nerve and measure it with an Optical Coherence Tomography, or OCT, scan.
“They can actually measure the thickness of the optic nerve in microns,” Coleman said. “And if someone's at risk, the the key thing is to do an OCT scan, and then bring them back in the future and say, is this staying the same? Or is it getting thinner over time? If it's getting thinner, that's argument if they do have glaucoma, and if it stays the same, that's an argument that they don't.”
The best news about the OCT scan?
“It's painless,” said Coleman. “It takes you know, 30 seconds, it's an optical scan. So you know, it's just a beam of light, that scanning the optic nerve, and it takes just a second. It's real definitive.”
Treatments for glaucoma are typically either eye drops or laser surgery. People with cataracts can also correct glaucoma through surgery. Coleman and Shelby can put tiny little stents in the eye to drain fluid that causes high eye pressure.
But the bottom line is, it is important to get an annual eye exam, they said, either through an optometrist or ophthalmologist. If you don’t catch glaucoma early, it may be too late.