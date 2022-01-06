SHREVEPORT, La. — Glaucoma is high pressure in the eye caused from a build-up of fluid that damages the optic nerve.
“It’s dangerous because you don’t know you have it,” said Dr. Chris Shelby, an ophthalmologist with WK Eye Institute. “So you can have fairly elevated pressure with no symptoms whatsoever.”
Over time, that pressure causes vision damage. It starts with peripheral vision.
“They’ll come in saying, ‘Hey, my vision is kind of blurry, it’s a little bit foggy.’ And then we find out they’ve got permanent damage,” Shelby said.
Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. More than 3 million Americans have it. About 50% of people with glaucoma do not even know they have it. And some are more at risk than others.
“African Americans are at much higher risk of having glaucoma. If you have a family history of glaucoma, then you're at a much higher risk of having it,” said Shelby.
Trauma to the eye can also cause glaucoma.
“Trauma to the eye can damage the drain system,” Shelby explained. “And that could be as simple as somebody getting hit in the eye with a ball, firework, something like that, especially if it required treatment after the injury.”
With eye trauma, pressure can build up over time. Dr. Stephen Lewis is not only an optometrist, he is also a glaucoma patient. He developed the condition after a direct blow to the eye.
“Probably about 15-to-20 years later the eye pressure started elevating and developed into a pretty difficult to control form of glaucoma,” Lewis said.
But it took him years to realize it.
“When I was in optometry school, we were learning to check eye pressure on each other as students. And the pressure in one eye was always elevated more than the other,” Lewis said. “And I just figured the student didn't know what they were doing.”
But then the pressure elevated really high quickly.
“So I had an awareness of it which is very unusual with glaucoma, because it typically does not cause any pain or discomfort,” said Lewis.
Treatment comes in three forms — drops, laser treatments every few years, or surgery. Lewis had all three.
“Eventually I went to the operating room and had what's called a trabeculectomy, which is a more aggressive approach to treating glaucoma,” Lewis said. “So I’ve been through all levels of glaucoma therapy that are available.”
He now shares his insight with his patients.
“I can relay my own personal experiences to ease that level of concern,” Lewis said.
But his is a unique situation. Most of the time, glaucoma has no symptoms.
“That's why it's important to have routine eye exams, because that's one of the things we test is pressure,” said Shelby.