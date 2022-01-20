SHREVEPORT, La. — Glaucoma is high eye pressure that damages the optic nerve over time.
“Your eye pressure is sort of like blood pressure, you have a normal range,” explained Dr. Wyche Coleman, an ophthalmologist at WK Eye Institute.
But eye pressure is not caused by high blood pressure.
“We get asked that question all the time, high blood pressure doesn't equal high eye pressure,” Coleman said. “They're separate.”
High eye pressure is caused by a buildup of fluid behind the eye.
“Fluid’s made back behind the iris, the colored part,” said Coleman. “It flows through the pupil, and it drains out in the front. It's constantly being made.”
In normal eyes, fluid is being made and draining at the same rate. That leads to normal eye pressure.
“With glaucoma I explain it like this — the sink’s on, but the drain’s stopped up," Coleman said.
So the eye pressure continues to increase. Initial treatment comes in two forms, drops or laser. Eye drops are effective but do have a downside.
“They can be expensive, it's hard to remember to use them, the effectiveness of them wears off over time,” explained Coleman. “And a lot of people just don't use them on a regular basis. And when you don't use them, they don't work.”
Coleman prefers the laser.
“It's called an SLT laser, it takes one minute to do it's probably the safest procedure created in the history of ophthalmology. Usually it's painless, and it lowers the eye pressure about as much as the most effective drop,” he said.
Surgery is also an option, especially if a person has cataracts.
“There are some things that we can do during cataract surgery to treat the glaucoma at the same time,” Coleman said. “And so that's been a really great advancement in the treatment of glaucoma.”
The most important thing in the treatment of glaucoma is to catch it -- before it’s too late.
“And that’s really the scariest thing about glaucoma,” said Coleman. “I think the most compelling reason to get a routine eye exam is that many people don't know they have it until they've already had a lot of vision gone. And you can never make it better. You can only stop it from getting worse.”