SHREVEPORT, La -- January is the month set aside to bring attention to the sight-stealing disease of glaucoma. And with that, KTBS takes another look at glaucoma treatment options and commonly asked questions.
Glaucoma is high eye pressure. It’s caused from a build-up of fluid in the eye.
Dr. Wyche Coleman from WK Eye Institute explains it this way: “With glaucoma, it’s like this -- the sink’s on but the drain’s stopped up."
The most common form of glaucoma is what's called primary open angle glaucoma.
“That's typically a slowly progressive thing. That decreases vision over time," Coleman said.
Glaucoma can come in the form of a sudden acute attack. But it is not as common.
“That’s where the eye pressure gets very high and causes a lot of damage in a short period of time. That is the more rare form," aid Coleman, who adds it's important to have annual eye exams. “Many people don't know they have it until they've already had a lot of vision gone. And you can never make it better. You can only stop it from getting worse.”
So, if you are diagnosed with glaucoma, what next?
“Two options, laser and drops,” Coleman said.
And he prefers the laser treatment.
“It's called an SLT laser, it takes one minute to do. It's probably the safest procedure created in the history of ophthalmology, usually it's painless, and it lowers the eye pressure about as much as the most effective drop,” he explains.
Eye drops are another option.
“Most of them you either use it once a day at bedtime, or twice a day. So, that's not too much of a burden. And they're very, very effective at lowering eye pressure,” Coleman said.
While drops seem like the easier option, there is a downside.
“They can be expensive, it's hard to remember to use them, the effectiveness of them wears off over time,” said Coleman. “And a lot of people just don't use them on a regular basis. And when you don't use them, they don't work.”
Patients who have both cataracts and glaucoma have another option. Doctors can treat the glaucoma during cataract surgery.
“There are little tiny drains that we put in the front of the eye. One of them is called an iStent. It's like a third of a millimeter. It's the smallest implant ever put in the human body,” said Coleman. “You put two of them in, and it basically creates a bypass through the drain that gets stopped up. And it allows a little bit more fluid to flow out of the eye, and lowers pressure.”
In addition to treatment options, here are some answers to commonly asked questions.
First, are blood pressure and eye pressure related? Does one affect the other?
“The two are not interconnected. We get asked that question all the time,” said Coleman. “High blood pressure doesn't equal high eye pressure. They’re separate.”
Can any activities affect eye pressure, like working out, flying or scuba diving?
“It's a common question, “answered Coleman. “And there's no lifestyle modification that we know of that can alter your eye pressure.”
Do any medications affect glaucoma?
“We always advise our glaucoma patients to be very careful taking systemic steroids,” Coleman said. “I advise them to be very careful using things like Flonase nasal spray. Steroid nasal sprays will cause an elevation in eye pressure.”
And finally, does marijuana really help to decrease eye pressure?
“I wish I had a dollar for every time I get asked that. So, the answer is yes. You know, you can smoke marijuana and it will lower your eye pressure. But the problem is the half life. You know, it only lasts about two hours. So you need to smoke it every two hours around the clock. And every now and then somebody tells me, ‘No problem,’” he said with a laugh.