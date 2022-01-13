SHREVEPORT, La. — Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness. And most of the time, it has no symptoms.
Dr. Chris Shelby of the WK Eye Institute explains how glaucoma is treated: “Because Glaucoma is high pressure the damages your nerve, the only thing that we can treat is the pressure. So, the first line of defense is drops. And usually a once-a-day drop at nighttime is enough to lower the pressure to a point where it doesn't damage the nerve.”
But for those who have trouble with eye drops, there are other options, as well.
“We have laser options for those that are non-compliant or can't tolerate drops. They can simply have a laser done every few years to help control the pressure. And then, there are surgical options, especially at the time of cataract surgery, nowadays. After we take the lens out, the cataract out, we put the new lens in and we can actually treat pressure at the same time.”
There are different types of glaucoma, with one kind being much more prevalent than others.
“The most common type of glaucoma is called primary open angle glaucoma. And what that means is that the eye’s anatomically normal, it just simply has high pressure,” Shelby said. “We're not really sure what causes it. We don't know if it's because of too much fluid being produced or not enough fluid being drained out.”
Other types are not as common.
“There's other types of glaucoma, like narrow angle glaucoma, and those are the types of glaucoma that we watch for when you read on a prescription that says, ‘if you have glaucoma don't take this medication,’ because that type of pressure can go up really high if the pupil dilates just a little bit,” Shelby said.
Glaucoma can also be caused by dense cataracts and trauma to the eye. But it’s dangerous because most often people do not know they have it until they already have irreversible vision loss.
“You can have fairly elevated pressure with no symptoms whatsoever,” said Shelby. “And so that's why it's important to have routine eye exams because that's one of the things we test is pressure.”
-----
