SHREVEPORT, La. -- Glaucoma is high pressure in the eye that damages the optic nerve. It is a leading cause of blindness, but can often go undetected until it is too late.
“I've been wearing glasses and corrective lenses since I was nine years old,” said Donald Warren, who has been severely nearsighted most of his life.
While not a perfect situation, it turned out to be blessing.
“The problem with glaucoma is, it is generally painless,” said Dr. Chris Shelby of WK Eye Institute. “And it doesn't cause any visual problems until it's at the very end stages.”
Because Warren had annual exams for his vision, his eye pressure was checked consistently. So, even though he never felt it, the doctors knew when his eye pressure started going up.
Warren had multiple risk factors. People who are over 50 are at higher risk, as are African Americans and those with a family history of glaucoma.
“My dad had it, his dad had it, and two of his brothers have got it now,” said Warren. “My dad actually went blind in one of his eyes.”
He was using drops to treat the glaucoma.
“But the drops that we were using just couldn't keep it down enough,” Warren said.
So he scheduled surgery to correct his vision, remove cataracts and to treat the glaucoma.
“Once the cataract surgery is done, I can actually treat the glaucoma at the end of the case,” said Shelby. “And we have little bitty stents that we can put in through the drain that allow more fluid to drain out of the eye. So patients like Donald with glaucoma, and cataracts, we can treat both of those things very effectively at the same time.”
Warren was impressed by the procedure.
“They did the left eye first. And we waited a week and came back and did the right eye. It went without a hitch,” he said. “Shelby was quick! I mean, he was working it; I’ve got to give it to him. He was working that stuff. And it was painless.”
And since then?
“My pressures have been way down,” Warren said.
Shelby enjoys being able to provide the surgery to his patients. “It's very rewarding. And it's nice to see,” he said.
Warren’s advice? Get annual eye exams.
“It's a no brainer,” Warren said. “There's so much stuff out there that affects your body, especially when you get a certain age that you don't feel anything. It's happening to you. But you don't know it’s happening.”