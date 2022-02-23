SHREVEPORT, La. - LASIK basics: This acronym stands for laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis. During the procedure, a laser removes tissue from the cornea, so it can reshape and refract light correctly to the retina, at the back of your eye.
The procedure takes about 15 minutes per eye, and local anesthesia is used. You remain awake during the procedure. Healing takes a day or two. Most people return to work the next day, although you should avoid activities like moderate to intense exercise, especially swimming, for a few weeks.
During the LASIK procedure, your eye surgeon will use a device to make a small flap in your cornea. Then, they will remove some corneal tissue to reshape the cornea, using an excimer laser.
SMILE basics: This acronym stands for small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE). It is a newer type of laser refractive eye surgery based on LASIK. Although this procedure has been used worldwide for over 10 years, the FDA approved the process and associated devices for the U.S. market in 2016. SMILE specifically treats nearsightedness, or myopia.
It is considered less invasive than LASIK because it does not require creating a flap in the cornea to reshape it.
The setup for SMILE surgery is like LASIK in many ways. You receive numbing eye drops, the laser is preprogrammed with a map of your cornea, and you lie or sit down for about 15 minutes per eye while the laser reshapes your cornea. The healing time is about the same, but there is less risk of scarring on the cornea or the corneal flap detaching from your eye.
You will also not be moved from one device to another, because there is only one laser involved, so you have a lower risk of dry eye as a side effect. SMILE is a good option for people with myopia who are not good LASIK candidates.
They both cost between $2,000 and $3,000 on average.
Click here to learn more about the differences between SMILE and LASIK and which procedure is right for you.