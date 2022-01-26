SHREVEPORT, La. — Glaucoma is an eye condition that can slowly destroy a person’s vision over time. It starts with peripheral vision, and gradually moves inward. Oftentimes, there are no symptoms.
Glaucoma is high pressure caused from a build-up of fluid behind the eye that damages the optic nerve.
Dr. Wyche Coleman of W-K Eye Institute said fluid is constantly produced by our eyes. But if it can’t drain out naturally, then pressure gradually increases. And vision permanently deteriorates over time.
“You can never make it better," Coleman said. “You can only stop it from getting worse.”
There are three ways to treat it: Eye drops, laser and surgery. For patients who also have cataracts, surgery is a great option.
“There are things that are done at the time of cataract surgery to increase outflow and lower eye pressure,” said Coleman.
During cataract surgery, tiny drains, called eye stents, are inserted in the front of the eye.
“It’s like a third of a millimeter. It’s the smallest implant ever put in the human body. You put two of them in, and it basically creates a bypass through the drain that gets sort of stopped up,” Coleman explained.
So, fluid can drain out and back into the body’s venous circulation, which lowers eye pressure. The stents are so tiny, they are undetectable.
“And they’re very effective, and they’re extremely safe,” said Coleman.
Coleman says he’s done thousands of the procedures without complications.
“It’s one of the lowest risk, highest benefit procedures that we’ve ever been offered," he said.