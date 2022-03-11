SHREVEPORT, La. - Of all cancers, colorectal cancer (CRC) will take the most lives of people under 50 by 2030.
The incidence of early-age onset (EAO) CRC — diagnoses under age 50 — is expected to increase by more than 140% by 2030.
More than 27,000 people under age 50 will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2030. One in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will be diagnosed with CRC in their lifetime. In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 cases of rectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are not uniform across race and ethnicity. Black Americans are at higher risk for CRC. Black Americans are about 20% more likely to get CRC and about 40% more likely to die from it than most other groups.
One in 46 Black males will die from CRC, compared with one in 55 White males. The risk is similar for women: One in 51 Black females will die from CRC, compared with one in 59 White females. Indigenous communities have higher rates of CRC.
Overall, rates of CRC are higher in all age groups for American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) males and females compared with the White population. Rates of CRC in AI/AN males younger than 50 are highest in the Northern Plains. Rates for AI/AN females younger than 50 years are highest in Alaska.
Rates of CRC in AI/AN males older than 50 and for AI/AN females in all age groups are highest in Alaska. CRC is one of the top three cancer affecting Asian American men and women. Less than 50% of Asian Americans are up-to-date with CRC screening, however, this rate may vary drastically among Asian American subgroups. Jews of Eastern European descent (Ashkenazi Jews) have one of the highest CRC risks of any ethnic group in the world.
Those with a family history of CRC are at a higher risk and need to be screened earlier than 45. Between 25%-30% of CRC patients have a family history of the disease. #5: One in 3 adults (45-75 yrs old) are not getting screened as recommended.
There are more than 20 million Americans eligible for CRC screening who have not been screened.