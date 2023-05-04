SHREVEPORT, La.-An active shooter call led law enforcement to Northwood High school, but law enforcement soon learned it was a hoax.
However, that did not stop authorities from acting out of an abundance of caution.
Rod White, public information officer for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Officer says an out of state call about a possible active shooter on Northwood's campus triggered an investigation and heavy police presence at the school.
"I guess the guy accidentally called this lady who happened to have a student at the school with the same name, and so she proceeded to call 911, and that's when we were geared up and came out to respond," said White.
Caddo Sheriff Deputies along with Louisiana State Police as well as fire and EMS arrived on campus quickly.
The school was shut down for about an hour while investigators swept the campus as a precaution.
Parents received updates from the school every 10 minute while thier students had to remain inside the school.
"About an hour or so later, we find that there was no active shooting. Nothing went on at the school, and now we release the kids to go back home to their parents," says White.
The call had consequences that reached miles away in Desoto Parish.
Earlier the same afternoon, Desoto Parish Sheriff Communications
received a similar call about the North Desoto High School campus, prompting the same response from law enforcement.
The caller is cooperating with Caddo Parish authorities to determine the source of the information they received.
"Right now, investigators are trying to find the origin of that call to see exactly where it was made and who's responsible for it."
Responding agencies say they constantly prepare for active shooter situations and that today's incident allowed them to see that training in action.