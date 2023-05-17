BENTON, La. -- Dozens gathered Wednesday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse to honor the officers killed in the line of duty. It's part of National Police Week.
“It's just a good time to honor their families, tell them we hadn't forgotten and honor the memory of our loved, beloved friends,” said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
When you’re in law enforcement, you put your life on the line every time you head out for a shift. It's something many of the families sitting in the crowd know all too well.
“It's how they lived. It made them heroes. And that's what we need to remember always,” said Carol Lupton.
Lupton's husband David Lupton was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in July 1989. Now - more than 30 years later - she comes to the Police Memorial Ceremony to remember him, and others just like him.
“It helps us to know that he's not forgotten. I guess that's the main thing,” said Lupton.
Each name read symbolizes an officer who died serving their community.
“Gives us a chance to reflect over the ones, the officers and deputies, that we've lost in the line of duty, many of them friends of ours. I've lost, since I've been in the business, I've lost 10 of my good friends,” said Prator.
“I said, thank you for remembering. He said, 'Forever,” said Judy Smith.
Smith lost her husband - a Shreveport police officer - in May 1966. She said these memorials help the families bond.
“All of these things and all these people, they're my brothers, they're my friends, and they're protecting me,” said Smith.
Each year, she hopes no more families will know the pain of hearing their loved ones' names called at memorials like this.
“No more names. And that's what I pray. I say, ‘Father, no more names’,” said Smith.