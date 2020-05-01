HAUGHTON, La - Joey and Jodie Seabrook of Haughton have taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously but outdoor fun is a priority for their family.
The Seabrooks live near Barksdale Air Force Base and spend a lot of time with their neighbors. Jodie says everyone is friendly while yet respecting the proper social distancing.
"While trying to keep a healthy distance, we're chatting and getting to know one another, Seabrook said. Learning names and kids are having a good time, learning to meet new neighbors."
Seabrook says she also uses the quarantine to home school her daughter Charlotte. Charlotte, a kindergartner, says she has not forgotten about her classmates and teacher. And it makes her a little sad.
"Cause when I go back to school, I'm not going to be going to my teacher's class anymore," Charlotte Seabrook said.
Joey, a 16-year U.S. Air Force veteran, says he's missed a lot of time with the kids due to military demands. He says this is the most time he's spent with daughter, Charlotte and son, Amos.
"But now, I have fun with them a lot. In fact, I even taught Charlotte how to ride a bike on two wheels during this whole thing," Seabrook said.