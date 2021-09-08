SHREVEPORT, La- "Nothing could have prepared us for what we found," Jamie Antoine reacted to seeing his home after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of Louisiana. Antoine evacuated to Shreveport for Ida with his wife Deja and 2-month-old son Jaceon ahead of the storm. When they returned home, they saw the ceiling caved in and floors buckled with water.
"This is our home, this is where we live at," said Antoine. "You know, we plan to get old and leave it for my little man right here. That's what we planned for him and we don't even know if we can have it now ourselves."
While their home was significantly damaged and left unlivable, Antoine is glad they evacuated from what would have been a dangerous situation. Antoine originally spoke with KTBS days after Ida. At the time, he was planning to get a job and eventually move to Shreveport with his family. A week later, things have progressed.
"I didn't expect to get a job as fast as I did." said Antoine.
With the help of Goodwill, Antoine got a job at the shelter he evacuated to on Jewella Avenue. Antoine is doing janitorial services at the shelter, keeping it up for others also evacuating.
"If I can just go the extra mile and make them more comfortable and try to ease their mind a little bit, even though I lost a lot myself...I'm willing to do that." said Antoine.
While Antoine works at the shelter, he said he's in the same boat with the 900 people staying there. Mentioning a lot of people are stressed and frustrated. Antoine plans to take it one step at a time.
"That's all we could do, you know," said Antoine. "Get established out here and make the most of it. You know life too short. You have something one second and the next second it's gone. All we can do is move forward from this."
Since returning from Harvey, Louisiana, Antoine, and his family have stayed in a hotel. The family is currently looking for housing in Shreveport.