SHREVEPORT, La.-Neighbors in the Dixie Gardens area say ferocious fracking is a constant and concerning issue.
"You can hear it in our house. It interfered with your sleep. you can hear it over the T.V. I tried earbuds, Netflix, everything I could to try to drowned it out," said Dixie Garden resident Connie Williamson.
"It really is like living next to a jet engine. If you can just imagine the sound and the force of the sound," said Tammie Rider, another Dixie Gardens resident leading the charge in search of a solution to the noise from a drilling company behind their neighborhood that has gone on since September of 2022.
It's been an on and off again issue that started up again at the end of March of this year.
The Committee of Natural Resources met about the issue last week. John Paul Young of District 4 wants the commission to draft a resolution asking for the legislature to put some noise ordinances in place for oil and gas companies.
"I want to stress that nobody is involved in this is challenging the importance of fracking in out economy or saying that it should be banned, but we want all the relevant authorities to consider it's consequences on citizens who live nearby especially as it becomes and issues closer and closer to densely populated areas," said Young in a meeting on April 3rd.
So far, the only relief for residents has been a wall built to block the sound, but at last check, the noise is still an issue.
The University of California Burkley says low rumbling from fracking puts pressure on the eardrums that may contribute negatively to humans, including anxiety and sleep disturbance.
"The other part is it goes on for hours and hours so it's the continuing sound that just wears you down and so it effects sleep. It effects your ability to focus mentally. It creates a slight anxiety for me. You're always kind of on edge," said Rider.
Residents want action and accountability for big oil companies, especially when the work they do effects people living nearby.
The sound is even effecting residents in neighborhoods beyond Dixie Gardens.
"I've seen on Facebook now, people are complaining in the neighborhood behind us as far as two or three blocks away because it got up to two or three decibels above 70 and they could hear it too," said Williamson.
"I would like all of Caddo Parish to be protected. "I would like all of us not to have to suffer or be harmed by this."
There will be more meetings in the coming weeks to discuss the noise complaints and ways to help residents.
In the meantime, residents say they are committed to finding a solution to this ongoing problem.