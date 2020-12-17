BOSSIER CITY, La. - KTBS 3's last 3 Minute Smile champion of the year made the final run and didn't allow it to end without a challenge.
Dawson Smith, 4th grader at Shreve Island Elementary in Shreveport, wanted to use his opportunity to not only grab toys for his own Christmas tree, but to help other children who don't have toys.
Dawson finished his run; totaling $1,991.30 worth of toys.
KTBS 3 News would like to give another thanks to this week's sponsor DMR Mechanical.
Again, this is the final KTBS 3 Minute Smile of the year. Congratulations to all of our winners and thanks to our sponsors.